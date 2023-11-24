Commission plans to hold Emergency Commission Meeting

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - An Emergency Commission meeting will be held at 1:30 pm in the Governor’s Conference Room on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

The agenda will be posted under the Emergency Commission link, on the Secretary of State’s website at www.sos.nd.gov. In addition, the minutes of the meeting will be published on the website within a few days after the meeting.

You may attend the meeting virtually by clicking the link below:

Click here to join the meeting.

