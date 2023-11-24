Black Friday at Kirkwood Mall

Black Friday shopping is going well.
Black Friday shopping is going well.(KFYR-TV)
Nov. 24, 2023
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s like another holiday. Black Friday is a chance for bargain seekers to find that perfect gift the day after Thanksgiving.

Thousands of shoppers are making their way through Kirkwood Mall in Bismarck. Stores and mall management are happy with the turnout and even though some specials already happened, there are plenty of opportunities to find the perfect gift.

“A lot of the stores did start their Black Friday sales early, but they saved the best ones for today. People come and they are shopping the deals today. If you visit a store, you’re going to find a Black Friday sale. You can get all the names checked off your gift list. They have really big items as well as small accessory items that are great for stocking stuffers... plus a few things you can find for yourself,” said Kirkwood Mall Marketing Director Mikalah Auer.

About half the mall is populated by local businesses so its focus tomorrow will be Small Business Saturday.

