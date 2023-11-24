BHS marching band accompanies Santa at Kirkwood Mall

BHS marching band at Kirkwood Mall
BHS marching band at Kirkwood Mall(KFYR-TV)
By Elizabeth Shores
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 5:12 PM CST
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck High’s marching band accompanied Santa during his arrival at Kirkwood Mall today.

The band marched alongside Santa’s Hyundai Santa Cruz, playing an assortment of holiday music.

For some students Like Rylee Jalbert, it was their first time helping Santa out.

“It felt really great just to share with the community what we can do and just to spread the Christmas spirit,” said Jalbert.

For other students, it was more bittersweet since it was their last year playing in the high school band.

“This is a great tradition. I’ve marched in the parade for four years now. It’s always so fun to see everybody and their smiles and clapping. It’s just a great start to Christmas,” said Grace Haider, a senior at BHS.

“It’s the day after Thanksgiving, it’s fun to start playing Christmas music right away. I just love playing Christmas music and seeing everybody, because you see so many people!” said Tavia Eberle, another senior at BHS.

Fortunately for the band members, alumni are welcome to come back and play with the band after graduating.

