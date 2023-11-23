Twice blessed campaign underway

Twice Blessed Campaign
Twice Blessed Campaign(KMOT-TV)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Twice Blessed campaign, known to match donations to organizations, launched this month.

Shelly Weppler, president of Inspiritus Community Health Foundation, said this year they can match a little under $400,000.

She said 78 organizations have applied for those grants.

“We decided that a way that we could help organizations is to help them collectively have a campaign, and do the administration of it so that they can be out there visiting with all the people about the funds that they need,” said Weppler.

She said people who give $5,000 or more to endowment funds can get a 40 percent North Dakota tax credit.

The campaign ends on Dec. 31.

You can donate by calling Inspiritus or the individual organizations participating in the campaign.

