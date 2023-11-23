Three ways to get vaccinated for RSV this year

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For the first time ever, parents with newborns and older adults have three options for respiratory syncytial virus vaccines. Previously, only those who were considered high-risk were given an RSV vaccine.

A lot of parents worry about their child getting sick with RSV, but now, they have two options for protecting their baby. Their first option is for the expecting mother to get vaccinated and pass on the antibodies to her baby. This protects them for the first six months of their life.

“For infants, RSV is the leading cause of hospitalization. For children under two in the United States and American Indian infants are actually four to 10 times more likely to be hospitalized than their counterparts. That’s why they’re recommended to be immunized through 19 months of age,” said Molly Howell, the immunization director at the North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services.

The second option for parents is to get their baby vaccinated directly, but these vaccines are in short supply.

“The antibody injection for the younger population has been in shortage. I think they have determined who is most susceptible to getting RSV and becoming really sick from it by following criteria, so offering to those people first, and if there’s any extra, going down the list,” said Jonah Schwartzenberger, a pharmacist at Mayo Pharmacy.

Older adults are usually more vulnerable to the effects of RSV as well. There are two options for them, too, both of which are regular vaccines. These are easier to get than the ones for babies. All you need to do is visit your local pharmacy.

Howell recommends expecting mothers get an RSV vaccine since the injection for infants is in short supply.

