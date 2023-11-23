SERVPRO Athlete of the Week: Kenmare’s William Cook

KENMARE, N.D. (KMOT) - If actions speak louder than words, William Cook’s achievements are screaming.

“We can tell our students all the time what they should do. He went out and actually lived it,” said Kenmare High School Principal Fay Froseth.

This junior from Kenmare participates in drama, cross country, speech, Future Farmers of America, Future Business Leaders of America, wrestling, track and field and helps out on the family farm.

“If I go home at 3:30, I feel empty. It’s like I’m not doing something. Then I get back on the farm and it’s, ‘Oh, you’re not doing anything today, how about I have you clean the manure spreader?’” said William.

His proudest moment isn’t an FBLA state championship or fourth-place finish at the wrestling state tournament. It came from this year’s cross country meet when William passed a runner in need.

“I finished the race, but the entire time I was thinking that I had to get back there and make sure he’s ok,” said William.

William raced ahead and informed spectators of the injured runner.

“I wasn’t even there. We have so many kids, I didn’t see it until the picture came out. The first thing I said was, that’s just William,” said Ray Sayler, the Kenmare cross country coach.

After crossing the finish line in the top 50 runners, he turned around to make sure the runner, whom he had never met, would be able to finish.

“Something that I’ve always thought to myself is that I never want to be a victim of bystander syndrome. People will see something wrong, but because nobody is doing anything they don’t want to be the person to get out there,” said William.

He draws his inspiration from a near-death experience in seventh grade.

“That flip… we counted how many ways I was close to dying,” said William.

An errand on the farm turned into a rollover in a side-by-side.

“A cinderblock from the back had flown up and hit the roll cage next to where my head would have been,” said William.

William wanted to find a purpose.

“That’s when I really made a connection with God. I didn’t have the right to do that with my life and yet I was saved,” said William.

Years later, he’s still never going to be a bystander.

“I have a couple kids who don’t really fit in in the lunchroom. He’s been personally taking them over to the older kids’ table and having conversations with them. Because he’s a leader, his classmates have also been taking kids under their wings,” said Froseth.

“That’s another reason why it’s so important for me to break out of bystander syndrome. This may be God trying to use me. If he is, after what he’s done for me, I can’t ignore it,” said William.

William’s actions will never be ignored.

William is interested in becoming a social studies teacher and is shadowing high school teacher and hall-of-fame volleyball coach Tim Wallstrum at Kenmare.

Related Content: KMOT Athlete of the Week

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.