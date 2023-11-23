Service Dog impersonations on the rise

JUD, N.D. (KFYR) - Dogs are called man’s best friend, but some dogs play an even bigger role for humans. Some people cause confusion by claiming their dogs are service animals when they are not.

Hidden in a town with fewer than 100 people, the furry friends at Service Dogs for America in Jud, N.D., are more than companions to their handlers.

There are many animals that aid humans by providing emotional support or therapy, but they are not service animals. Misrepresenting your pet can cause real confusion for those who depend on these animals for daily living.

“It makes me a little bit nervous because I feel like I’m going to be denied service at the business I’m at,” said Ryan Moss, handler.

Service dogs are trained to do tasks like picking up keys for someone who is blind.

Jenny BrodKorb, executive director of Service Dogs for America, was called by an airport that found an owner who faked that their dog had gone through training in Jud, even down to a fake patch.

“What you’re seeing is an influx in what’s called misrepresentation of the service dog. You’re seeing people that are claiming their pets or emotional support animals are service dogs and they’re in public and they are poorly trained. Or not trained at all. And they are certainly not trained in medical tasks,” said BrodKorb.

She says people are willing to lie on federal forms to gain access to places with their animals.

Businesses can ask two questions under the Americans with Disabilities Act: is the dog a service animal required because of a disability? and what work or task has the dog been trained to perform?

“I worried that I was going to be kicked out, especially at a place that serves food. If you encounter a waitress or server who doesn’t know the two questions that they’re supposed to ask, a lot of times they will just skip to kicking you out, because they don’t, they don’t want to deal with the hassle,” said Moss.

Handlers like Moss pay thousands of dollars to get their service dogs, and the dogs go through years of training.

Service Dogs for America is currently training 23 dogs from puppyhood to adulthood. The dogs pick their handlers, so it’s always a great fit.

The dogs are medical devices for their handlers but first, they are dogs with play and positive reinforcement.

