New mural puts a Bismarck twist on a familiar painting

A mural at Corpus Christi's new rectory features a familiar painting with a Bismarck twist.
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For the first time in its more than 50-year history, Bismarck’s Corpus Christi church has a true rectory.

The new 6,000-square-foot home has room for five priests.

Construction has been underway for more than a year, and now crews are just about done with the building.

That includes a new mural that’s unlike any you’ve ever seen before.

Craig Gallagher is putting the finishing touches on this mural.

“I was commissioned to do the artwork,” said the Minnesota-based liturgical artist.

This artwork takes up an entire wall in the formal dining room at the Corpus Christi rectory.

“The mural is 10-foot by 20 feet,” said Msgr. Patrick Schumacher. “It’s 200 square feet of original Last Supper mural.”

“Because of the size of it, it was actually done in two pieces. The background is one piece, and the foreground is another canvas,” added Gallagher.

It’s that background that makes this piece stand out and gives it a Bismarck twist.

Gallagher painted the state capitol, Corpus Christi church, the BNSF railroad bridge and the Missouri River.

“I think it’s neat how they captured that. I think this is one of the best places to live in the whole state,” said Msgr. Schumacher.

And in the foreground, there are two extra special guests: Monsignor’s two Dalmatians, Romeo and Titus.

Gallagher hopes his work might inspire all who see it and that those Bismarck landmarks might help people feel at home here.

The mural is on the wall of the formal dining room at the rectory.

