Mouse River Players bring ‘Miracle on 34th Street’ to Minot

Mouse River Players bring 'Miracle on 34th Street' to Minot
Mouse River Players bring 'Miracle on 34th Street' to Minot(KMOT-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:40 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Miracle on 34th Street may be a miracle on 1st Street Southeast in Minot this year!

The Mouse River Players are bringing the cherished holiday tale to the small stage.

The Mouse River Players may make you a believer. Justin Anderson, a familiar face at the theater, plays Kris Kringle in their rendition of Miracle on 34th Street.

He said the project has brought the cast and crew together.

“It makes us a tight-knit group, a community, a family, and that’s one of the magical things about being on the stage for theater,” said Anderson.

Nicole Swain plays the doubting Doris, who hires Kris to play Santa at the mall.

“Seeing the change that Doris has in her character, from not believing at all to believing full, wholeheartedly,” said Swain.

You’ve likely seen Andy Busch on stage for past shows. This time he’s running the show.

“As director, you’re like, okay, you want the whole thing to come out right,” said Busch.

The show stealer just may be young Brynlee Frueh, who plays Susan.

“They’re all super nice people. They’re really fun to talk to. And sometimes they can be really funny,” said Brynlee.

It may be Brynlee’s first performance with MRP, but the cast and crew say it doesn’t show.

“The character Susan has that kind of maturity, little wise for her years, or at least that’s what [Brynlee’s] brought to it. And that’s been fun to see her stand her own next to Justin,” said Busch.

“She’s really, really good at what she does and she has made it very easy to be a mom, for the first time for me!” said Swain.

“Everyone has a little bit of imagination. You just have to find it inside of you!” said Brynlee, when asked what’s the takeaway from the story.

Bringing this time-honored story to the Magic City.

The theater began its run last weekend, but you still have a chance to enjoy the show this weekend.

They have performances this Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and a matinee on Sunday at 2 p.m.

You can find information on schedule and tickets on the Mouse River Players website.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minot Air Force Base main gate
Leadership at Minot Air Force Base responds to criticism over message on attendance at conservative rally
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
A missing person flyer for Lloyd Liken
Daughter of missing Bismarck man continues search
Travis Wilkens' cell phone took quite a journey, from North Dakota to Washington and back.
Lost and found: farmer’s cell phone returned after 2,600-mile journey
A Lotto winner sued the mother of his child for breaking a nondisclosure agreement.
Lottery winner sues mother of his child for breaking nondisclosure agreement

Latest News

First News at Five
Part One: Fmr. U.S. Secret Service Agent and North Dakotan Clint Hill reflects on 60 years since the Kennedy assassination
SERVPRO Athlete of the Week: Kenmare's William Cook
SERVPRO Athlete of the Week: Kenmare’s William Cook
Service Dogs
Service Dog impersonations on the rise
Lisa Liken-Monroe, Lloyd’s daughter
Search heads north for missing Bismarck man
Cars in Bismarck
Gas lower for Thanksgiving travel