Mouse River Players bring ‘Miracle on 34th Street’ to Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Miracle on 34th Street may be a miracle on 1st Street Southeast in Minot this year!

The Mouse River Players are bringing the cherished holiday tale to the small stage.

The Mouse River Players may make you a believer. Justin Anderson, a familiar face at the theater, plays Kris Kringle in their rendition of Miracle on 34th Street.

He said the project has brought the cast and crew together.

“It makes us a tight-knit group, a community, a family, and that’s one of the magical things about being on the stage for theater,” said Anderson.

Nicole Swain plays the doubting Doris, who hires Kris to play Santa at the mall.

“Seeing the change that Doris has in her character, from not believing at all to believing full, wholeheartedly,” said Swain.

You’ve likely seen Andy Busch on stage for past shows. This time he’s running the show.

“As director, you’re like, okay, you want the whole thing to come out right,” said Busch.

The show stealer just may be young Brynlee Frueh, who plays Susan.

“They’re all super nice people. They’re really fun to talk to. And sometimes they can be really funny,” said Brynlee.

It may be Brynlee’s first performance with MRP, but the cast and crew say it doesn’t show.

“The character Susan has that kind of maturity, little wise for her years, or at least that’s what [Brynlee’s] brought to it. And that’s been fun to see her stand her own next to Justin,” said Busch.

“She’s really, really good at what she does and she has made it very easy to be a mom, for the first time for me!” said Swain.

“Everyone has a little bit of imagination. You just have to find it inside of you!” said Brynlee, when asked what’s the takeaway from the story.

Bringing this time-honored story to the Magic City.

The theater began its run last weekend, but you still have a chance to enjoy the show this weekend.

They have performances this Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and a matinee on Sunday at 2 p.m.

You can find information on schedule and tickets on the Mouse River Players website.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.