Last minute grocery grabs for Thanksgiving

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - People getting last-minute Thanksgiving meal ingredients might see some lower prices at the stores. The American Farm Bureau Federation states the national average for a Thanksgiving meal for 10 people is about $3 less this season compared to last.

Mother and daughter Missy and Lily Turman are running through their last-minute shopping list, like many other people picking up the final or forgotten ingredients for their Thanksgiving meals.

“I always come to the grocery store. I actually told her this is a social event coming to the grocery store on Thanksgiving,” said Missy.

Pumpkin pie filling, onions and stuffing were some of the many items flying off the shelves.

“I’m picking up some red skin potatoes we were short of,” said Bismarck resident Brian Chaska.

Though the aisles were packed, this was slow compared to the days leading up to the holiday.

“Quick last minute ‘Oh, I forgot buns, I forgot cream, I forgot a veggie tray.’ Those kinds of things,” said North Cash Wise store director Jim Polk.

Everyone’s carts had something different in them but there were some guesses on what the most common last-minute item could be.

“Maybe like butter, like some essential that they don’t,” said Lily.

“They think they already have but are actually running low,” said Missy.

“I’ve seen a lot of King’s Hawaiian rolls go today,” said Polk.

At the check-out, the American Farm Bureau Federation states prices for a Thanksgiving meal for 10 are 4.5 percent lower than last year. But some shoppers say something different.

“The prices we’ve encounter this year are definitely up from where they were the last few years. I can definitely say that,” said Chaska.

One thing everyone at the store could agree on was that they were ready to dig into their turkey dinners.

“This is my favorite meal of all time. Like, if I had a last meal, this would be it. And I want everything to be a part of it. It all kind of goes together,” said Missy.

The turkey is the centerpiece of a Thanksgiving meal, it’s also the most expensive item. The American Farm Bureau Federation states a 16-pound frozen turkey accounts for 45 percent of the total bill to make the holiday meal.

Good news for turkey lovers this year because that price has gone down 22 percent from last year. The national average frozen bird is around $27. However, shoppers say it is something else that makes the meal perfect.

“Just being with family, being with family is always super special. Playing board games, taking a nap, thanksgiving traditions with the football game going in the background,” said Missy.

Whipped cream and fresh cranberries were two Thanksgiving meal staples that dropped the most in price this year.

