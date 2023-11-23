First Allegiant direct flight to Orlando departs Minot

Allegiant
Allegiant(MGN)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minoters officially have another option to fly south.

The first direct routes from Allegiant between Minot and Orlando took to the air Wednesday, Nov. 22.

Your News Leader first reported the news of the additional route in July.

The flights will operate twice weekly.

More details on flights and tickets can be found on the Allegiant website.

