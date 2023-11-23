The Dream Center is preparing for its Thanksgiving meal

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s the second year the Dream Center is holding a Thanksgiving meal for the community. Last year, around 300 patrons came for the meal, and this year, Dream Center staff are expecting around 500 guests.

They are serving a traditional Thanksgiving with turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn and pumpkin pie.

“The volunteers have had a really good times the last couple of days preparing the turkeys and some of the fixings to go along with them. And then, of course, you have the opportunity tomorrow to see the community that develops between table mates,” said Jim Barnhardt, founder of the Dream Center.

He says it’s all put on by volunteers and donations, and when the community comes together it can make great things happen.

The meal will be served from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

They will also have extended food pantry hours from 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

From 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., they will be doing grab-and-go meals.

