Blackout Wednesday, AKA “Drinksgiving”

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Eating a lot during Thanksgiving is expected, but some people also drink a lot. While this isn’t an issue for everyone, some drink until they blackout, intentionally, as part of what’s become known as “Blackout Wednesday.”

Blackout Wednesday, also known as “Drinksgiving,” is the Wednesday night before Thanksgiving. Those who participate drink so much that they black out. While there’s nothing wrong with having some fun every now and again, drinking to the point of not being able to remember what happened can be dangerous.

“Right now I think across the state, there’s been about 3,000 DUIs this year. So that’s a significant number per day,” said Sgt. Wade Kadrmas, with the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Sgt. Kadrmas said a lot of the time, people fail to plan before they go out drinking. He said one of the best things drinkers can do is decide before an event how they’ll get back home, usually through either a rideshare or a designated driver.

Dr. Melissa Henke, Heartview Foundation’s medical director, said they usually see an uptick in substance abuse disorders during the holidays.

“If you are someone who doesn’t have a substance abuse disorder, and you want to celebrate and have a couple of drinks with your friends, be safe about it. Don’t overindulge – certainly don’t drink and drive – make sure you’re making decisions that keep you safe and keep other people safe. Anytime we’re drinking to the point of unconsciousness, bad things are going to happen,” said Dr. Henke.

Dr. Henke said she sees a lot of people who have been involved as the driver or the victim in a drunk driving accident. Either way, it often permanently changes the lives of those involved.

“There’s no coming back from those things. Those decisions have a life-long impact,” Dr. Henke said.

Both Dr. Henke and Sgt. Kadrmas say judgment is the first thing to go when you’ve had too much to drink. They say people will feel fine, but they aren’t. Knowing your limits and having a plan can save lives.

Vision Zero has discount codes available on its website for $10 off a Lyft ride during the Thanksgiving period on their website.

