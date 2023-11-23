Binge-drinking: a problem in North Dakota

Alcohol graphic
Alcohol graphic(Pexels | MGN Online)
By Elizabeth Shores
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A lot of North Dakotans love to drink, but sometimes, we love it a little too much.

In their recent report, Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota says our state is the second-worst state for binge drinking. Wisconsin is the worst.

Caring Foundation Executive Director Amber Blomberg said vaping is also a growing problem.

“The amount of binge drinking in the state really is staying pretty consistent. The amount of smoking has gone down, although vaping is increasing. Behavioral health is still a concern. We can definitely blame the pandemic, but we can’t entirely blame it,” Blomberg said.

If you have a substance abuse problem, the Heartview Foundation has resources available to help you.

