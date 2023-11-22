Warm fall weather helps out North Dakota ranchers

Cattle on Tim Erbele’s farm and ranch
Cattle on Tim Erbele’s farm and ranch(KFYR-TV)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STREETER, N.D. (KFYR) - Last year’s near-record snowfall made it tough for many ranchers. The milder temperatures this year are beneficial for them and their cattle.

Many farmers have wrapped up harvest, and that means they have extra time to tend to their cattle.

“So this week, we’re kind of doing some projects that we never had a chance to do when grain harvest was going on and harvesting corn and hauling hay. And so we’re really thankful for the reprieve here in the weather, and that we actually had a nice fall here even after a little bit of snow early on,” said Tim Erbele, a Streeter farmer and rancher.

He finished weaning his calves and just moved them to his feedlot.

The lack of snow in the pasture allows ranchers to let their cows graze on crop residue from their harvest.

“So we’ll probably supplement a little bit more protein than we did last year because last year we were already feeding silage and some alfalfa and grass hay. But when they’re out in crop residue, to spend a little bit of money and a few cents a day of a protein supplement when they’re out on this crop residue,” said Erbele.

He says it is worth the savings on feed and helps him reserve hay for the future. Because of the state’s unpredictable weather, it’s important to have reserved hay.

“We had gotten to the point a number of years ago where we probably had a close to a year’s worth of hay reserve built up and the last three or four winters, we’ve kind of whittled that down almost to zero,” said Erbele.

He says the warm weather is less stressful on his herd, especially after last year’s near-record snowfall.

“We had plentiful grass, a lot of hay that we were able to get rolled up. So it all turned out pretty well,” said Erbele.

In his feed yard when he’s fattening up the calves it helps not to have to change the bedding as much.

Last year, because of mud and moisture, it was a hard ranching season for many producers.

