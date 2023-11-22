Sports Spotlight: Lexie Schneider

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lexie Schneider had an outstanding 2021-22 season for the University of Mary Women’s Basketball team, averaging over 14 points per game along with 8 rebounds, earning her a spot on the All-NSIC first team.

She spent the entire 2022-23 season on the bench, sidelined with a fracture in her tibial plateau.

“This season, coming back, it’s been awesome. Last year, obviously was devastating but I think with the group of girls we have and the competition we have every day in practice, it was kind of meant to be that I got to come back and play with this group of girls,” said Schneider.

Having Schneider back provides the Marauders with depth any coach would dream of.

“Well, she can score. I mean, she’s one of the leading scorers in the country and one of the leading scorers in our league. She shoots the ball at about 55-56 percent from the field, I mean, she just gets buckets,” said Rick Neumann, UMary head coach.

Now playing in her 6th season with the Marauders, Schneider offers unrivaled experience.

“The experience is great. I try to use it on and off the court with all the girls and then try to keep everybody calm in game. It doesn’t always work out that way, but just using what I’ve learned on the bench last year has helped a lot this season,” said Schneider.

“Her and I are as close as any player-coach relationship that I’ve had in my time as a head coach, and part of that is because of that sixth year. She’s a great young woman, she’s going to be wildly successful in life, she’s going to have a great year for us, but yes, she certainly is a comfort that when in doubt, let’s get it to Lexie and she’ll make the right play more than she doesn’t,” said Neumann.

Though her time away from the court was difficult, Schneider says it’s given her an opportunity to reflect on what’s important and develop her game in other ways.

“We have a great group of girls and they made me feel included all the time, even from the sidelines. It was nice to definitely work on stuff I was missing last year too with Chloe (Lamb) all the time. I got that extra time to master some things that I was lacking last year, so it helped,” said Schneider.

The Marauders return to action on December 2, when they travel to Moorehead to take on the Dragons.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.