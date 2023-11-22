Search heads north for missing Bismarck man

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The search continues for an 81-year-old Bismarck man who has been missing since Thursday.

Yesterday Lloyd Liken’s family passed out flyers near Linton and Wishek and today the search has turned north.

Family says Liken was spotted on Friday driving from Washburn to Wilton going south. Authorities ran his plates because he was driving slowly, but at that time he had not been reported missing. Planes were searching in the air again today, looking in Logan and Mclean counties.

“We want to have all the help that we can get. Right now, you know, we haven’t found him yet. And I’m not even planning on eating a Thanksgiving meal tomorrow, I’m planning on going out and searching for my dad again. Because I just think I can’t or I won’t stop until I find him,” said Lloyd’s daughter Lisa Liken-Monroe.

Lloyd was last seen driving a gold Toyota Highlander with the North Dakota license plate 745 BMN and wearing tan khakis and a brown suede leather jacket. If you see him or his vehicle, contact your local law enforcement agency.

Previous Coverage:

Lloyd Liken and his vehicle (Bismarck Police Department)

