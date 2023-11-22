Miss Sparkles ready for new chapter

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For more than a dozen years, Miss Sparkles has been a fixture at the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library.

She’s ‘sparkled’ her way into many family’s hearts as she brings books to life at her daily story times.

Now, she’s ready to shine in a whole new way.

This is one of six-year-old Abbie Middlestead’s favorite books.

“I like when the Tiger does cartwheels,” she said.

And this is one of her favorite places...

“I like the books,” Middlestead said.

It’s where she sees one of her favorite people.

“I like her sparkles,” smiled Middlestead.

Those sparkles belong to Miss Sparkles. She’s been the host of story time at the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library for the past 14 years.

“I remember the second week of story times; a little girl came in wearing sparkly shoes and was very excited to show me that she got sparkly shoes because my name was Miss Sparkles. And I remember thinking that this might work,” recalled Jana Maher, who became Miss Sparkles when she started working at the library.

In her time here, Miss Sparkles has read thousands of books to thousands of kids and inspired them to be kind, use their imaginations, to love reading and to love sparkles.

“I’m very, very lucky,” she said. “I get to walk into a room and people applaud for me when I come into the story room and I’m like, who gets a round of applause every day when they walk into their job?”

“She does a great variety of stories and cultivates a relationship with all of them. They all feel special.” said Tyler Abler, who brings his four-year-old son, Winston, to story time every week.

Now, Miss Sparkles is ready to turn the page and start a new chapter of her life. She’s leaving her work at the library, but she plans to keep sparkling. Her ultimate dream: to start a nonprofit and provide free books to families.

Miss Sparkles’ final week at the library will be the week of December 4.

An open house is scheduled for Saturday, December 9 from 11-2.

You can follow Miss Sparkles or the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Library on Facebook for more details.

