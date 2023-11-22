Man gets probation for fleeing police in May

Man gets probation for fleeing police in May
Man gets probation for fleeing police in May(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Burleigh County judge has sentenced a Bismarck man to two years probation after prosecutors say he fled officers and crashed his car, which then rolled and started on fire on River Road in May.

Officers say 36-year-old Derek Hopfinger was driving recklessly and speeding when they initially tried to pull him over near Washington Street and Bismarck Expressway.

