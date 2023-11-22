Man gets probation for fleeing police in May

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Burleigh County judge has sentenced a Bismarck man to two years probation after prosecutors say he fled officers and crashed his car, which then rolled and started on fire on River Road in May.

Officers say 36-year-old Derek Hopfinger was driving recklessly and speeding when they initially tried to pull him over near Washington Street and Bismarck Expressway.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.