Immigrants often overqualified for their positions in the workforce

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With the workforce shortage that’s persisted throughout the year, North Dakota has turned to outside sources to help fill in the gaps. Shortages in industries that require skilled workers, such as healthcare or teaching, can be a bit harder to fill. Some of those outside sources are skilled to do that type of work but aren’t able to do the jobs they’re trained for.

Oksana Volodymyrivna went to college and worked as a geography and biology teacher back in Ukraine. After the war there worsened, though, one of her friends got her a job stocking produce at a grocery store in North Dakota. She said she’d love to teach again but right now, she’s focused on doing her best at her new job.

“Ukrainians come here expecting to be self-sufficient, productive members of society, pay their taxes, raise their children, and live their lives,” Volodymyrivna said through an interpreter.

She’s not alone in that feeling.

Aimee Geurts, Bismarck State College career navigator, said a lot of the immigrants she works with, which includes more than just Ukrainians, have jobs they’re overqualified for.

For some North Dakota towns that are already feeling the effects of a low population and an understaffed workforce, getting these workers into the workforce could make a difference.

“We definitely have folks who are very highly educated, they’ve got wonderful professional experience. They are coming from careers as nurses, teachers, engineers, electricians. We’ve got folks with CDL background, which is a big need right now, and they’re working in hotels as housekeepers, they’re working in restaurants,” Geurts said.

Geurts said the most common reason for immigrants not being able to get the jobs that they were trained for in their home countries is because they either don’t speak English very well, don’t have a way to get to their job or aren’t licensed in the U.S. to work in their chosen field. While it’s a good short-term solution, it does mean skilled workers like Volodymyrivna aren’t able to put their skills to use.

Geurts said a lot of immigrants are going through the Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act program that pays for the skilled training they need in order to get jobs similar to the ones they had before immigrating. The Skilled Immigrant Integration Program could also help immigrants get jobs in their chosen field during the coming year.

