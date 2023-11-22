Grant to support equipment at Minot food pantry’s new location

Lord's Cupboard Food Pantry Check
Lord's Cupboard Food Pantry Check(Indak Media / Ethan Wiley)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A key resource for those in need has received some much-needed support from the Minot community as they prepare to debut their new facility.

The Minot Area Community Foundation presented a grant of $100,000 to The Lord’s Cupboard Food Pantry this week.

The pantry will be opening its new location on South Broadway in the coming weeks. That’s part of the Broadway Circle project, an effort roughly a decade in the making.

Leadership with the pantry said federal funding helped with building the facility, but they still needed money to cover the equipment inside.

The grant comes from the Arnold I. Besserud Fund.

Board Chair Gerald Roise said they are grateful for the community’s support.

“Indirectly feeds people but it isn’t come out of the grocery account. And this is really helpful for us to know that this kind of support in our community is forthcoming, and we’ll try and do the best we can to make them proud of what we do with it,” said Roise.

The new location is set to open on Dec. 4.

Roise said it will be climate-controlled, and clients won’t have to stand outside to wait.

He said they help about 400 families per week, many of which have children.

He also wanted to thank Project Bee for their role in the project.

