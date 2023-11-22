Gas lower for Thanksgiving travel

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Thanksgiving holiday travel begins on Wednesday evening and more than 55 million people are expected to be on the roads or in the air.

AAA says this is a 2.3 percent increase from last year and the third-highest Thanksgiving travel forecast.

The good news for the 49 million projected drivers: the national average price at the pump is $3.28, which is 30 cents less than last year’s average.

In North Dakota, the average price for drivers is $3.19.

