FDA approves first OTC STI test for chlamydia and gonorrhea

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Soon, people will be able to collect the samples needed for diagnosing chlamydia and gonorrhea at home.

The FDA approved LetsGetChecked’s at-home testing kit “Simple 2″ last week, an industry first. No prescription is needed to acquire the test. After a person collects his or her samples, they can then send them to a laboratory for testing. Results are delivered online.

“I think the real value will be early diagnosis, especially in places where people don’t have access to see a physician— maybe they have a long wait time, or they can’t afford to go to urgent care. With that positive test result, they can then get connected to treatment,” said Dr. Bertha Ayi, with infectious disease at Essentia Health in Fargo.

Dr. Ayi said patients will still need to see a doctor at some point, but she said the test will still be useful.

