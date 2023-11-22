Fargo man fights for his life after rare form of influenza diagnosis

Jackson Allard
Jackson Allard(GoFundMe)
By Renee Nygren
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 22-year-old Jackson Allard of Fargo is fighting for his life, according to a GoFundMe page. Jackson is currently at the University of Minnesota, on life support, after he was diagnosed with a rare form on Influenza and double pneumonia back in October. Now, the page says the only hope of survival for Jackson, is a double lung transplant.

The page, arranged by a family friend, says Jackson went to a clinic on October 18th with stomach issues. The page says Jackson was admitted because of low oxygen levels, and later tested positive with Influenza 4 and double pneumonia. On October 18th, Jackson was placed on life support and transferred to the University of Minnesota.

Jackson has been featured several times on Posh Boutique Fargo’s Facebook page, selling Minky Blankets for his mom and grandmother’s business. A post made to the Facebook page on Monday, October 23rd says Jackson’s pneumonia was complicated by his vaping, making it harder for him to recover.

You can find a link to Jackson’s GoFundMe page here.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minot Air Force Base main gate
Leadership at Minot Air Force Base responds to criticism over message on attendance at conservative rally
A missing person flyer for Lloyd Liken
Daughter of missing Bismarck man continues search
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Travis Wilkens' cell phone took quite a journey, from North Dakota to Washington and back.
Lost and found: farmer’s cell phone returned after 2,600-mile journey
Attempted murder warrant issued in Friday night shooting in Minot
Attempted murder warrant issued in Friday night shooting in Minot

Latest News

Sports Spotlight: Lexie Schneider
Sports Spotlight: Lexie Schneider
First News at Noon
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 11/22/2023
Miss Sparkles has been hosting story time at the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library for...
Miss Sparkles ready for new chapter
Governor Doug Burgum ordered all United States and North Dakota flags to fly at half-staff.
Burgum directs flags flown at half-staff in memory of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter