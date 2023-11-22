Chicken lovers, rejoice! Popeye’s opening Minot location in early 2024

Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen will open a location in the Magic City in early 2024, the franchise...
Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen will open a location in the Magic City in early 2024, the franchise owner confirmed with Your News Leader Friday.(Mike Mozart | MGN)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:45 PM CST
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Chicken lovers, rejoice!

Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen will open a location in the Magic City in early 2024, the franchise owner confirmed with Your News Leader Friday.

Harold Rose, who operates the Papa John’s in Minot, said the franchise will be located at 300 28th Avenue SW, just off of Broadway.

Rose said it will be dine-in and drive-through, and they are set to open in either January or February.

Popeye’s currently has only two locations in North Dakota--a smaller location on Minot Air Force Base, and a full location in Fargo.

