Burgum directs flags flown at half-staff in memory of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter

Governor Doug Burgum ordered all United States and North Dakota flags to fly at half-staff.
Governor Doug Burgum ordered all United States and North Dakota flags to fly at half-staff.(AP)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, from Nov. 25 until sunset on the day of interment as a mark of respect for the memory of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, who died Sunday at the age of 96.

The governor’s directive is in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden. Funeral services are set for Nov. 29 for Carter, the wife of former President Jimmy Carter.

