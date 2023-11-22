Brick Oven Bakery’s pies fly off the shelves in time for Thanksgiving

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Delicious desserts, breads and pastries were flying off the shelf all day at Brick Oven Bakery in downtown Bismarck. Hungry customers gladly stepped up to the till to make their lives a bit easier tomorrow.

”We’ve got all kinds of people coming in picking up their Thanksgiving pies, we’ve got about 475 pies this year. We’ve got the pecan, the Dutch apple and the pumpkin pie. Lots of people just don’t want to make a pie, so here we are,” said Sandy Jacobson, Brick Oven owner.

Apple was the big seller this year followed closely by pumpkin.

