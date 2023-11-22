Beulah man pleads guilty to luring minors

BEULAH, N.D. (KFYR) - A Beulah man has pleaded guilty to luring minors over the computer.

Police say 51-year-old Shawn McLaughlin exchanged messages with someone he believed was a 16-year-old girl for more than five months, but it was actually a police officer.

They say McLaughlin attempted to meet the girl for sex at a Beulah park and fled when officers made contact with him.

