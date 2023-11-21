Turkeys pardoned at ND Capitol

Turkeys pardoned at ND Capitol
Turkeys pardoned at ND Capitol(ND GOV)
By Alex Schneider
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two turkeys were pardoned at the state capitol Tuesday morning in an annual tradition that also promotes ranching and agriculture.

The state Turkey Federation presented Lt. Gov. Tammy Miller and Ag Commissioner Doug Goehring with a pair of turkeys.

As part of the event, the Federation also donated 16 frozen turkeys each to the Heaven’s Helpers Soup Cafe and the Abused Adult Resource Center in Bismarck.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attempted murder warrant issued in Friday night shooting in Minot
Attempted murder warrant issued in Friday night shooting in Minot
Lloyd Liken and his vehicle
UPDATE: Bismarck Police searching for missing 81-year-old Lloyd Liken
Nick Jonas, from left, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers perform on NBC's Today...
Jonas Brothers pour drinks at a bar in surprise appearance
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
Westbound traffic is still able to make it through, but may be stopped occasionally while crews...
UPDATE: Hwy 2 reopens after wedged tank removed, 16th Street SW reduced to one lane

Latest News

Travis Wilkens' cell phone took quite a journey, from North Dakota to Washington and back.
Lost and found: farmer’s cell phone returned after 2,600-mile journey
First News at Noon
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 11/21/2023
ND State District Map 2021
UPDATE: Turtle Mountain, Spirit Lake tribal leaders react to redistricting ruling
DSU in Round Two of NAIA Playoffs
DSU in Round Two of NAIA Playoffs