President John F. Kennedy spoke at UND more than a month before assassination

President John F. Kennedy at the University of ND
President John F. Kennedy at the University of ND(ND State Historical Society)
By Justin Gick
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On September 25, 1963, President John F. Kennedy visited the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, more than a month before his assassination.

His visit to North Dakota was part of a five-day trip across the United States.

Kennedy delivered an address during the Resources Week Convocation. During his UND speech, Kennedy talked about conservation in the United States.

The UND website says although Kennedy’s visit was short, it was one of the most notable events in the school’s history and it also appeared to be memorable for Kennedy.

While there, he was awarded an honorary law degree.

