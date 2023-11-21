New North Dakota polling shows Trump with lead over Burgum and other Republican candidates

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last week, the North Dakota News Cooperative released a new North Dakota Poll that had some results about presidential candidates that may surprise you.

The new poll showed former President Donald Trump topping Governor Doug Burgum among Republicans by a four-to-one margin. It also showed Governor Ron DeSantis showing a favorable lead over Burgum.

Robert Harms, Chairman of the North Dakota presidential caucus committee, says these results are not surprising. He says North Dakota was the second strongest state for former President Trump in 2020.

He says it is still early, there are 100 days before the election in the presidential caucus in North Dakota.

Harms says the numbers are changing frequently in terms of support for each candidate. He does not think these recent polls will deter Burgum from leaving the race.

“It looks like the Burgum campaign is fully engaged in planning on staying at least through Super Tuesday which is the day after the presidential caucus here in North Dakota on March 4. I don’t see him withdrawing at all,” said Harms.

Harms says North Dakotans historically just starting to think about presidential elections a year out. He says we have not had a contest yet in the United States, so once they begin it will give people a real idea as to where support lies.

The polling also showed Democratic voters remaining in full force behind President Biden, giving him 74 percent of their votes.

