Leadership at Minot Air Force Base responds to criticism over message on attendance at conservative rally

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. (KMOT) – Leadership with the 5th Bomb Wing on Minot Air Force Base is responding after a message about attendance to a conservative political rally in Minot this past weekend drew criticism.

The message in question, which was sent to a public Facebook page about military news, read:

“Leaders, please exercise caution if downtown this weekend. I’ve included a text from the 5SFS/CCF. Please pass along to your team and ask them to be careful and reach out for any concerns. We just got word of an event going at the fairgrounds downtown, called Dakota Patriot Rally. Its guest speaker is from an alt-right organization called Turning Point Action. Please advise your folks that if they are going to be downtown this weekend, it’s good to be cautious, as the crowds this event may attract could be confrontational to military members. Additionally please remind them that participation with groups such as Turning Point Action could jeopardize their continued service in the US military.”

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-ND, responded to news of the message by releasing a statement that reads, in part:

“First of all, if somebody disguised as a ‘leader’ at Minot Air Force Base actually put out this hyper partisan left wing political message, they need to rescind it immediately. They need to apologize for it profusely and then they need to encourage the airmen at Minot Air Force Base who are inclined to attend a conservative, traditional American values rally to do exactly that and bring a friend. Then that leader, the so-called leader needs to be removed from their position.”

Minot Air Force Base Public Affairs provided the following statement to Your News Leader, on behalf of the 5th Bomb Wing:

“Minot Air Force Base is aware that an unofficial message about a local event in the City of Minot was sent in a text message group. The message was based on incorrect data and sent outside of official base messaging platforms. Once the error was identified, base security officials corrected the message traffic to categorize the event as a local political fundraiser, with no security concerns. Further, the updated message communicated there were no issues with military members participating in their personal capacity – in line with their First Amendment rights. All Air Force Airmen have a Constitutional right to freedom of assembly. That said there are some limitations placed on an Airman’s ability to participate in political events in an official capacity. These limitations are set by ethical guidelines in the Code of Federal Regulations in order to maintain the politically neutral stance of the US Military.”

On a Facebook page called Dakota Patriot Rally that was set up for the Nov. 17 event, a statement on the matter reads:

“We are saddened that our military families at Minot Air Force Base were discouraged from attending our event. You will not find greater support for our military men and women than in the conservative movement around Minot. You missed a great event and we hope to see all of you next year! Like/follow our page for updates from our team.”

