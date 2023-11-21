Hunters reminded to stay cautious of wild birds spreading disease to domestic flocks

The primary birds that carry avian flu are waterfowl, gulls, terns and shorebirds.
The primary birds that carry avian flu are waterfowl, gulls, terns and shorebirds.(AKNS)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many North Dakotans have been spending time outside as we enjoy our extended fall weather, including hunters.

The warm weather could increase the chance that wild birds contract diseases like avian flu and transfer it onto domestic flocks because the mild temperatures are keeping them up north longer.

The primary birds that carry avian flu are waterfowl, gulls, terns and shorebirds.

“For those of you who maybe have chickens or other types of waterfowl at their house that’s domesticated, you’re going to have to try and take as many extra precautions. So, gloving up when you’re doing your cleaning will definitely help out the process as well,” said Tyler Kralicek, NDSU Extension agent.

He says to make sure water and feed are also protected so it does not contaminate other flocks.

Hunters should practice proper sanitation to help reduce the risk of spreading disease.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
Westbound traffic is still able to make it through, but may be stopped occasionally while crews...
UPDATE: Hwy 2 reopens after wedged tank removed, 16th Street SW reduced to one lane
One killed, one hurt in crash Saturday night in Berthold
Lloyd Liken and his vehicle
UPDATE: Bismarck Police searching for missing 81-year-old Lloyd Liken
Blake Spencer, 20, is being recognized for catching a 16-point buck in Tuscola County.
20-year-old hunter awarded for harvesting 16-point buck: ‘Best feeling I’ve ever had’

Latest News

The FDA issued a recall of WanaBana, Weis and Schnucks cinnamon-flavored fruit pouches after...
FDA recalls fruit pouches contaminated with lead
DSU in Round Two of NAIA Playoffs
DSU in Round Two of NAIA Playoffs
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
KMOT First News at Six Sportscast 11/20/23
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
KMOT First News at Six Weather 11/20/23
First News at Six
KFYR First News at Six Sportscast 11/20/23