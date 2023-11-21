Hunters reminded to stay cautious of wild birds spreading disease to domestic flocks

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many North Dakotans have been spending time outside as we enjoy our extended fall weather, including hunters.

The warm weather could increase the chance that wild birds contract diseases like avian flu and transfer it onto domestic flocks because the mild temperatures are keeping them up north longer.

The primary birds that carry avian flu are waterfowl, gulls, terns and shorebirds.

“For those of you who maybe have chickens or other types of waterfowl at their house that’s domesticated, you’re going to have to try and take as many extra precautions. So, gloving up when you’re doing your cleaning will definitely help out the process as well,” said Tyler Kralicek, NDSU Extension agent.

He says to make sure water and feed are also protected so it does not contaminate other flocks.

Hunters should practice proper sanitation to help reduce the risk of spreading disease.

