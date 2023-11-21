FDA recalls fruit pouches contaminated with lead

The FDA issued a recall of WanaBana, Weis and Schnucks cinnamon-flavored fruit pouches after...
The FDA issued a recall of WanaBana, Weis and Schnucks cinnamon-flavored fruit pouches after finding high levels of lead in them.(CNN)
By Elizabeth Shores
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 8:11 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lead poisoning might be the last thing on a parent’s mind when getting their child a snack. However, as of November 16, 34 children have been diagnosed with lead poisoning due to cinnamon-flavored fruit pouch snacks.

So far there have been cases in 22 states, and while N.D. hasn’t had any reports yet, the products were distributed nationwide.

The FDA issued a recall of WanaBana, Weis and Schnucks cinnamon-flavored fruit pouches after finding high levels of lead in them. They suspect the cinnamon is to blame since none of the companies’ other products contained high levels of lead. They’re still investigating possible reasons for the contamination.

“The big concern with lead is that if you ingest it over time, it can cause behavioral issues and IQ issues. So we know that children’s IQ is directly related to their lead level inversely, so the higher your lead level, it can cost you more IQ points in the long-term,” said Dr. Danielle Thurtle, a pediatric hospitalist at Sanford Health.

Dr. Thurtle said if you’re concerned about your child’s lead intake, contact their pediatrician to get a blood test done.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
Westbound traffic is still able to make it through, but may be stopped occasionally while crews...
UPDATE: Hwy 2 reopens after wedged tank removed, 16th Street SW reduced to one lane
One killed, one hurt in crash Saturday night in Berthold
Lloyd Liken and his vehicle
UPDATE: Bismarck Police searching for missing 81-year-old Lloyd Liken
Blake Spencer, 20, is being recognized for catching a 16-point buck in Tuscola County.
20-year-old hunter awarded for harvesting 16-point buck: ‘Best feeling I’ve ever had’

Latest News

DSU in Round Two of NAIA Playoffs
DSU in Round Two of NAIA Playoffs
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
KMOT First News at Six Sportscast 11/20/23
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
KMOT First News at Six Weather 11/20/23
First News at Six
KFYR First News at Six Sportscast 11/20/23