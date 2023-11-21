FDA recalls fruit pouches contaminated with lead

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lead poisoning might be the last thing on a parent’s mind when getting their child a snack. However, as of November 16, 34 children have been diagnosed with lead poisoning due to cinnamon-flavored fruit pouch snacks.

So far there have been cases in 22 states, and while N.D. hasn’t had any reports yet, the products were distributed nationwide.

The FDA issued a recall of WanaBana, Weis and Schnucks cinnamon-flavored fruit pouches after finding high levels of lead in them. They suspect the cinnamon is to blame since none of the companies’ other products contained high levels of lead. They’re still investigating possible reasons for the contamination.

“The big concern with lead is that if you ingest it over time, it can cause behavioral issues and IQ issues. So we know that children’s IQ is directly related to their lead level inversely, so the higher your lead level, it can cost you more IQ points in the long-term,” said Dr. Danielle Thurtle, a pediatric hospitalist at Sanford Health.

Dr. Thurtle said if you’re concerned about your child’s lead intake, contact their pediatrician to get a blood test done.

