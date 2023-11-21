DSU in Round Two of NAIA Playoffs

DSU in Round Two of NAIA Playoffs
DSU in Round Two of NAIA Playoffs
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Nov. 20, 2023
DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Last week, Dickinson State headed west for the football playoffs and the Hawks returned with a 1st-round victory over Montana Tech. This week, DSU will head east and then south to Des Moines.

Grand View is the opponent. The Vikings are ranked second in the final poll and are 10-0. The victory over the Orediggers is the 10th straight for the Blue Hawks. The head coach says they’re feeling good and they’re ready to see what happens on Saturday.

“We done a good job of taking care of the guys all year long,” said Pete Stanton, DSU head coach. “In several of our games, we were able to get our starters out of the game and I think that’s really helped all year long. And the other thing that’s helped all year long is our depth and obviously, that’s changed with that first game. We went with our guys the whole playoff game. Braden Zuroff carries 30 times. Our offensive line is in there the whole game. It was a real physical game but that’s what we needed to do to make sure we got the job done.”

Today, Stanton was named the coach of the year in the North Star Athletic Association.

Noah Sickler and Krew Mathern were named the offensive and defensive Most Valuable Players.

A total of 19 Dickinson State players earned 1st or 2nd team All-Conference.

