Bismarck man and presidential historian reflects on JFK assassination 60 years later

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Wednesday marks 60 years since the assassination of President John F. Kennedy while on a political trip to Dallas, Texas. Many can remember where they were when they heard the news that day.

At his Bismarck home, Rick Collin is reminiscing on a day that forever changed American history: the Kennedy assassination.

Collin was only eight years old at the time and was living in the Washington D.C. area, where his father worked at NASA headquarters. He remembers being at school and hearing the news announced over the loudspeaker that the President had been shot and then later that he had died.

Collin and his family lived only eight miles from Andrews Air Force Base where Air Force One is housed. Collin can remember the news tracking Air Force One’s arrival that night and what he and his family did when it was getting close to landing.

“It was about 6:00 at night, dusk. My 14-year-old brother and me, 8 years old, went out on our front yard and we watched Air Force One fly over the house. I can still see those red lights flashing as it got ready to land at Andrews Air Force Base, and that’s a powerful memory I have never forgotten,” said Collin.

Although he was only a child, Collin understood the severity of the situation. He remembers all of the 24/7 news coverage in the days following the assassination and watching the funeral. He also remembers watching when Lee Harvey Oswald was being transferred to the county jail in Texas.

“We were getting ready to sit down to a fried chicken dinner and Dad said, ‘Let’s take a break here before we start eating. I want to see what’s going on.’ We went out to the living room, watched that and we saw Oswald shot to death on live television, and that was unbelievable,” said Collin.

Collin has collected many pieces of Kennedy memorabilia over the years, but perhaps the one item he cherishes the most is a card First Lady Jackie Kennedy sent him after he wrote condolences to her. Although he can’t remember what his letter said, Collin remembers he just had the urge to send one after all the events that transpired. He never thought he would get a response back.

“My entire family was surprised we got this response from Jackie Kennedy, and we were very impressed. It was like all the things she’s dealing with and all the letters she had received that my little eight-year-old boy’s letter would be one of those that she responded to,” said Collin.

As time went on, Collin got more and more interested in all things Kennedy. He says he thinks living in the DC area and being around all of that really impacted him. He remembers getting involved with a group called STIKA, which was Students Who Investigate the Investigation of the Kennedy Assassination.

“We lobbied Capitol Hill for a reopening of the investigation. We like to think our lobbying helped contribute to that reopening, which did take place about a year after we started in 1976-77,” said Collin.

Collin says that as the Kennedy assassination reaches its 60th anniversary, he thinks it still interests people today for many reasons - one in particular being the “what if” factor.

“He was running, just gearing up for re-election. He wanted to get a second term and of course, he was killed. There’s that big question, what would he have done with civil rights and Vietnam? Would these issues that played out as they did been different with Kennedy?” said Collin.

These questions will never be answered. Some will just have to hold on to what was.

