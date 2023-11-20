Human torso found on New York beach

A human torso was found on a beach in New York.
A human torso was found on a beach in New York.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:14 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New York City Police found a human torso at a beach on Friday.

Investigators say they responded to a 911 call about a body part found on Breezy Point Beach in the Queens borough.

Officers found the human torso with attached legs lying on the sand.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

A medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
One killed, one hurt in crash Saturday night in Berthold
Westbound traffic is still able to make it through, but may be stopped occasionally while crews...
UPDATE: Hwy 2 reopens after wedged tank removed, 16th Street SW reduced to one lane
Lloyd Liken and his vehicle
Bismarck Police searching for missing 81-year-old Lloyd Liken
Blake Spencer, 20, is being recognized for catching a 16-point buck in Tuscola County.
20-year-old hunter awarded for harvesting 16-point buck: ‘Best feeling I’ve ever had’

Latest News

Jason and Travis Kelce sing a Christmas song for charity.
Jason and Travis Kelce sing a Christmas song for charity
A nursing home resident in Illinois has been charged with murdering another resident during a...
Nursing home resident charged with murder
File - Sam Altman participates in a discussion during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation...
OpenAI’s new CEO says he’s launching investigation into Sam Altman’s firing
Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks to Texas state...
An appeals court is set to hear arguments asking for Trump’s gag order to be put back in place