Shooting suspects plead not guilty

Marcus Johnson (left) and Elijah Infante (right)
Marcus Johnson (left) and Elijah Infante (right)(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two men charged in a series of shootings in Burleigh County have pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors say last month 20-year-old Elijah Infante and 21-year-old Marcus Johnson shot at and damaged multiple homes and vehicles in the county.

Both are charged with criminal mischief and reckless endangerment.

