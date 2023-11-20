Shooting suspects plead not guilty
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two men charged in a series of shootings in Burleigh County have pleaded not guilty.
Prosecutors say last month 20-year-old Elijah Infante and 21-year-old Marcus Johnson shot at and damaged multiple homes and vehicles in the county.
Both are charged with criminal mischief and reckless endangerment.
