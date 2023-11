MEDORA, N.D. (KFYR) - The Department of Environmental Quality said 300 barrels of produced water spilled from a pipeline roughly 6 miles northwest of Medora on Sunday.

Granite Creek Energy LLC, the company that operates the line, said part of the leak impacted pastureland.

State officials are on site and overseeing the cleanup and remediation.

