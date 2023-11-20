New paw-trol vehicle for Morton County Sheriff’s therapy K-9

MORTON COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - Morton County’s therapy K-9 Major Teddy Hugz is now patrolling schools in his new deputy vehicle. The remote-controlled truck was donated by Chevrolet of Mandan and has decals to make it look like a real fleet car.

Deputy Tommy, Major’s handler, said the vehicle works as an ice breaker for students to get to know him and Major better.

Flasher freshman Carrie LaDuke helped train Major to high-five, and now she is working on getting him to sit in the truck.

“He’s still a little skittish of the car ‘cause it’s big and loud. But our overall goal is to get him to sit while it’s moving,” said LaDuke.

Deputy Tommy said thanks to the new patrol vehicle, speeding in the hallways and parking lots has decreased.

A donor also gifted Major with a driver’s license and license plate so he’s street-legal.

