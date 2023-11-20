Motorcyclist hit and killed by deer, police say

Police said a deer crossed the highway and slammed into a motorcyclist, running him off the...
Police said a deer crossed the highway and slammed into a motorcyclist, running him off the highway.(wwbt/nbc12)
By WITN Web Team and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) – A man in North Carolina was killed last week after a deer hit his motorcycle.

Officials with the Jacksonville Police Department said Ingram Haynes was heading north on the U.S. 17 Bypass around 5:30 p.m. last Tuesday.

They said a deer crossed the highway and slammed into Haynes, running him off the highway.

Police said the 36-year-old man rolled several times and was thrown from the motorcycle.

He died later at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, according to police.

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
One killed, one hurt in crash Saturday night in Berthold
Westbound traffic is still able to make it through, but may be stopped occasionally while crews...
UPDATE: Hwy 2 reopens after wedged tank removed, 16th Street SW reduced to one lane
Lloyd Liken and his vehicle
Bismarck Police searching for missing 81-year-old Lloyd Liken
Blake Spencer, 20, is being recognized for catching a 16-point buck in Tuscola County.
20-year-old hunter awarded for harvesting 16-point buck: ‘Best feeling I’ve ever had’

Latest News

Two turkeys, named Liberty and Bell, who will receive a Presidential Pardon at the White House...
Biden is spending his 81st birthday honoring White House tradition of pardoning Thanksgiving turkeys
On Nov. 7, Bolo was officially made part of the police department and sworn in by the town’s...
Shelter dog sworn in as ‘paw-trol officer’ with police department
FILE - Residents of a riverside community carry food and containers of drinking water after...
UN report says world is racing to well past warming limit as carbon emissions rise instead of plunge
A shelter dog named Bolo was officially made part of the Hopkinsville Police Department during...
Shelter dog sworn in as ‘paw-trol officer’ with police department