Minot Northwoods League softball team name finalists announced
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Minot Northwoods League softball team’s management whittled 150 submissions down to five finalists, General Manager Monica Hocking announced Monday.
The five finalists are:
- The Minot Valkyries
- The Minot Bombshells
- The Minot Honeybees
- The Minot Charm
- The Minot Valhalla Dalas
Voting runs through the end of November on the team’s website.
For information on the meaning behind each team name finalist, visit the explanations on the team’s website.
