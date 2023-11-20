Minot Northwoods League softball team name finalists announced

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Minot Northwoods League softball team’s management whittled 150 submissions down to five finalists, General Manager Monica Hocking announced Monday.

The five finalists are:

The Minot Valkyries

The Minot Bombshells

The Minot Honeybees

The Minot Charm

The Minot Valhalla Dalas

Voting runs through the end of November on the team’s website.

For information on the meaning behind each team name finalist, visit the explanations on the team’s website.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.