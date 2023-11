BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police arrested a 19-year-old Minnesota man they say was luring children online.

Authorities say Shawn Pozanc communicated with a 13-year-old girl online, told her he was 15 and traveled to Bismarck to meet her.

Police say Pozanc and the girl met up at a park, where he sexually assaulted her.

