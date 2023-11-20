BSC choral director receives third Grammy Award nomination

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dr. Jason Thoms, the director of choral activities at Bismarck State College, has received his third Grammy nomination for a recording he has worked on.

Thoms is part of the professional choral ensemble Conspirare.

Thoms was nominated for the Best Choral Performance category for his work on “House of Belonging.” It was performed by Conspirare and the Miro Quartet, and directed by Craig Hella Johnson.

Miro Quartet and Conspirare recorded “House of Belonging” this year.

It was one of the five Grammy-nominated recordings in the Best Choral Performance Category.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.