BCI helps with hands-on learning

Inside one of North Dakota's Bureau of Criminal Investigation's three mobile labs
Inside one of North Dakota's Bureau of Criminal Investigation's three mobile labs
By Bella Kraft
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Flasher High School juniors got a chance to learn what it’s like to be detectives today. North Dakota’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation brought a mobile lab down for students in the forensics class to get hands-on learning.

Students learned about how many of the tools special agents use aren’t high-tech, such as rods to track bullet trajectories and tape for fingerprints.

Students say the lesson worked particularly well for visual learners.

“I think this is a very good experience for our class as well, because we can’t learn everything from a classroom. We need to go out there and actually look at how it goes down,” said junior Haylie Heartman.

The truck is one of three mobile labs BCI has in the state.

