BCI helps with hands-on learning

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Flasher High School juniors got a chance to learn what it’s like to be detectives today. North Dakota’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation brought a mobile lab down for students in the forensics class to get hands-on learning.

Students learned about how many of the tools special agents use aren’t high-tech, such as rods to track bullet trajectories and tape for fingerprints.

Students say the lesson worked particularly well for visual learners.

“I think this is a very good experience for our class as well, because we can’t learn everything from a classroom. We need to go out there and actually look at how it goes down,” said junior Haylie Heartman.

The truck is one of three mobile labs BCI has in the state.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.