70,000 people praying for love fell prey to romance scams in last year, report reveals

IRS Criminal Investigation released tips to protect you from romance scams.
IRS Criminal Investigation released tips to protect you from romance scams.(MGN)
By Allison Childers and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WAFB/Gray News) - A new report by the Federal Trade Commission reveals thousands of unsuspecting lovestruck people fell prey to a romance scam last year.

Approximately 70,000 victims collectively lost $1.3 billion, according to the report. The IRS Criminal Investigation’s Atlanta Field Office is sharing warnings about the different types of romance scams.

“Investigating criminals defrauding innocent victims through romance scams is just one of the various crimes our special agents investigate,” Demetrius Hardeman, Special Agent in Charge, IRS Criminal Investigation said in the report. “These scams leave many victims financially devastated and emotionally manipulated.”

The office says criminals create fake online profiles, usually on social media applications and dating websites, and attempt to build phony emotional attachments until a potential victim is comfortable sending them money. Many scammers find victims by pulling online public information, which they use to do research.

“It is important that people are careful of people they meet through social media sites,” Hardeman said. “Many of these scammers are very patient and will wait weeks or months to gain a victim’s trust.”

Here are some tips the office says can help you avoid becoming a victim of romance scams:

  • Never send money to anyone you have only communicated with online or by phone.
  • Be careful what you post and make public online.
  • When starting a new relationship, take it slow, and ask lots of questions.
  • Be alert to those who seem too perfect or quickly ask you to leave a dating service or social media site to communicate by other means.
  • Beware of those who want to isolate you from friends and family.
  • Don’t share inappropriate photos or financial information that could later be used to extort you.
  • Be suspicious if the individual promises to meet in person but then never does.

“Many of the criminals involved with romance scams are part of an organized crime group,” Hardeman said. “People who suspect they have become victims of romance scams can make a report to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.”

To report romance scams or other types of online crimes, victims can make a report here.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
Westbound traffic is still able to make it through, but may be stopped occasionally while crews...
UPDATE: Hwy 2 reopens after wedged tank removed, 16th Street SW reduced to one lane
One killed, one hurt in crash Saturday night in Berthold
Lloyd Liken and his vehicle
Bismarck Police searching for missing 81-year-old Lloyd Liken
Blake Spencer, 20, is being recognized for catching a 16-point buck in Tuscola County.
20-year-old hunter awarded for harvesting 16-point buck: ‘Best feeling I’ve ever had’

Latest News

Two turkeys, named Liberty and Bell, who will receive a Presidential Pardon at the White House...
Biden pardons National Thanksgiving Turkeys while marking his 81st birthday with jokes about his age
File - Sam Altman participates in a discussion during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation...
Microsoft hires Sam Altman and OpenAI’s new CEO vows to investigate his firing
Minot Northwoods League softball team name finalists announced
Minot Northwoods League softball team name finalists announced
Suki Waterhouse, left, and Robert Pattinson attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume...
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse expecting first child
The Coast Guard rescued a couple and their dog from a stranded sailboat.
2 people and a dog were rescued by the Coast Guard 90 miles from shore