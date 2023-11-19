One killed, one hurt in crash Saturday night in Berthold
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BERTHOLD, N.D. (KMOT) - A 26-year-old man from Minot Air Force Base was killed in a one-vehicle crash Saturday night in Berthold.
The North Dakota Highway Patrol said shortly after 10 p.m., the driver of a sports car was headed south on Tyler Street in Berthold at a high rate of speed.
Investigators said the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
The passenger was killed. Their name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The driver, a 29-year-old Berthold man, was hurt.
The patrol said the driver will be charged with DUI.
The crash remains under investigation.
