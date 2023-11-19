Multi-jurisdictional task force formed in Northeast SD, seven arrested in first operation

File photo of police lights.(Atlanta News First)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
SISSETON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Last week, a task force was formed for agencies in several jurisdictions in northeastern South Dakota to assist each other with drug and criminal enforcement efforts.

The Northeast South Dakota Multi-Jurisdictional Criminal Enforcement Team (NESD MJCET) is comprised of members from the Roberts County Sheriff’s Office, Sisseton Police Department, Spink County Sheriff’s Office, Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, and Day County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Roberts County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, Nov. 16, the team conducted its first operation in Roberts County, where seven individuals were arrested in a three-hour span.

Officers encountered marijuana and fentanyl use and possession, three fugitives were apprehended, with one having been on the run since 2021, and two were arrested for DUI.

A series of traffic-related citations and warnings were also issued during the operation.

