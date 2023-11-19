Dickinson State Football Advance in NAIA Playoffs

Dickinson State Blue Hawks
Dickinson State Blue Hawks(Dickinson State)
By JT Farabow
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BUTTE, M.T. (KFYR) - After finishing its conference season undefeated, The Dickinson State Blue Hawks advance in the NAIA Football Playoffs after a 35-28 win over the Montana Tech Orediggers in Butte, MT.

Brayden Zuroff had a historic day for the Blue Hawks, as he tied the school record for most rushing touchdowns in a season with 19. Zuroff rushed for 3 touchdowns across a total of 227 yards. It was his fourth game of the season with 100+ yards and his third game of the season with 3 touchdowns. Quarterback Will Madler went 9-17, accounted for 245 total yards and added two passing touchdowns.

