“Demons of Note” bringing students of all ages together through song

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sometimes all it takes is a song to bring people together.

That’s the case for choir students in “Demons of Note” across Bismarck.

It’s a Bismarck High School program, but someone wouldn’t know it based on the crowd.

Singers in the program range from elementary to high schoolers.

The high school kids take time out of their week to visit with the younger choir students to mentor them and help them reach their full potential.

“That’s just so cool to me, raising the next generation, showing them how to sing,” said Demons of Note mentor and BHS senior Jefferson Miller.

“This is one of the coolest activities that I’ve done as a music teacher because it intersects elementary school kids with middle school kids and high school kids. There’s a whole mentorship aspect of the high school kids kind of helping out with everything going on. It gives an opportunity for young kids to come and sing on a pretty cool stage here at Bismarck High School,” said BHS Head Choir Director and Wachter Middle School Associate Choir Director Brian Saylor.

The students are gearing up for a joint performance on Monday. The event starts at 7 p.m. in the BHS auditorium to showcase all the talent and hard work the singers have put in.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.