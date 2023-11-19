“Demons of Note” bringing students of all ages together through song

The students are gearing up for a joint performance Monday.
The students are gearing up for a joint performance Monday.(KFYRTV)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sometimes all it takes is a song to bring people together.

That’s the case for choir students in “Demons of Note” across Bismarck.

It’s a Bismarck High School program, but someone wouldn’t know it based on the crowd.

Singers in the program range from elementary to high schoolers.

The high school kids take time out of their week to visit with the younger choir students to mentor them and help them reach their full potential.

“That’s just so cool to me, raising the next generation, showing them how to sing,” said Demons of Note mentor and BHS senior Jefferson Miller.

“This is one of the coolest activities that I’ve done as a music teacher because it intersects elementary school kids with middle school kids and high school kids. There’s a whole mentorship aspect of the high school kids kind of helping out with everything going on. It gives an opportunity for young kids to come and sing on a pretty cool stage here at Bismarck High School,” said BHS Head Choir Director and Wachter Middle School Associate Choir Director Brian Saylor.

The students are gearing up for a joint performance on Monday. The event starts at 7 p.m. in the BHS auditorium to showcase all the talent and hard work the singers have put in.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minot Police investigating shooting in NW Minot
Westbound traffic is still able to make it through, but may be stopped occasionally while crews...
UPDATE: Hwy 2 reopens after wedged tank removed, 16th Street SW reduced to one lane
Lloyd Liken and his vehicle
Bismarck Police searching for missing 81-year-old Lloyd Liken
Blake Spencer, 20, is being recognized for catching a 16-point buck in Tuscola County.
20-year-old hunter awarded for harvesting 16-point buck: ‘Best feeling I’ve ever had’
LPD said officers were called to the area of S. 82nd and ‘A’ Streets for a two-motorcycle crash...
North Dakota Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash in Wells County

Latest News

Dickinson State Blue Hawks
Dickinson State Football Advance in NAIA Playoffs
Lloyd Liken and his vehicle
Bismarck Police searching for missing 81-year-old Lloyd Liken
Minneapolis Police
Minneapolis City Council rejects plan to provide MPD bonuses
Members of a Mandan High School student organization were putting the finishing touches on a...
Mandan High School FBLA student organization gives back to community through clothes